Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers for new Leader of the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Shaif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday submitted nomination papers for the new Leader of the House in National Assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif himself submitted his nomination papers as a joint candidate of the opposition parties, while those of Shah Mehmood Qureshi were submitted on his behalf by his son Zain Qureshi, and MNAs Aamir Dogar and Malika Bukhari as the candidate of PTI and its allies.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers was 2 pm (April 10), while their scrutiny process was made by 3 pm.