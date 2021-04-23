UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Released From Kot Lakhpat Jail

Shehbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat jail here on Friday.after he was granted bail by a Lahore High Court bench in a money-laundering case.

On Sept 28, 2020, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after the LHC had rejected his bail plea.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Sharif, along with Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafiq, Salman Rafiq and other PML-N leaders reached the Kot Lakhpat jail to welcome Shahbaz Sharif after his release.

