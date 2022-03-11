Shehbaz, Rind call on JUI-F chief

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Member of Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind Friday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman separately here at his residence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Member of Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind Friday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman separately here at his residence.

Both the dignitaries discussed prevailing political situation in the country, informed JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghauri.

He said during the meeting, Sardar Rind also discussed the issues of Balochistan province.