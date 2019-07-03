Shehbaz says PML-N to resist govt policies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his party's stance to resist the government policies and announced to stand by the masses.

He was addressing a press conference after a consultative meeting with senior party leaders here at Model Town office on Tuesday. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, MNA Ahsan Iqbal, N- League Secretary Information MNA Maryum Aurangzeb and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Shahbaz Sharif criticised the arrest of his party's MNA Rana Sanaullah in a drug case. He termed it as a government's tactic to divert the attention of people from the poor economic situation. He said that PML-N would leave no stone unturned to safeguard the interest of the common man and continue resistance against the anti poor budget.

To a question, Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-N constituted a committee to seek explanation from party's MPAs and MNAs who recently met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To another query, he said that PML-N nominated former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and MNA Ahsan Iqbal as N-League's representatives for the Rehber Committee of the Opposition which would decide a movement against the government.

He said that stoppage of dietary meal, medicine and personal physician to the Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was unfair and unjustified.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi also criticised the arrest of Rana Sanaullah Khan and alleged it was an example of political victimization just to suppress the voice of the opponents.