UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Says PML-N To Resist Govt Policies

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Shehbaz says PML-N to resist govt policies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his party's stance to resist the government policies and announced to stand by the masses.

He was addressing a press conference after a consultative meeting with senior party leaders here at Model Town office on Tuesday. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, MNA Ahsan Iqbal, N- League Secretary Information MNA Maryum Aurangzeb and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Shahbaz Sharif criticised the arrest of his party's MNA Rana Sanaullah in a drug case. He termed it as a government's tactic to divert the attention of people from the poor economic situation. He said that PML-N would leave no stone unturned to safeguard the interest of the common man and continue resistance against the anti poor budget.

To a question, Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-N constituted a committee to seek explanation from party's MPAs and MNAs who recently met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To another query, he said that PML-N nominated former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and MNA Ahsan Iqbal as N-League's representatives for the Rehber Committee of the Opposition which would decide a movement against the government.

He said that stoppage of dietary meal, medicine and personal physician to the Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was unfair and unjustified.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi also criticised the arrest of Rana Sanaullah Khan and alleged it was an example of political victimization just to suppress the voice of the opponents.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Rana SanaUllah Man From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

50 minutes ago

UNESCO Removes Bethlehem Church of Nativity From L ..

8 minutes ago

Erdogan Says All Peoples in China's Xinjiang Live ..

8 minutes ago

British firm to explore for oil in imports-depende ..

8 minutes ago

India beat Bangladesh to seal World Cup semi-final ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.