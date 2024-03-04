Shehbaz Sees Off Outgoing PM After Farewell, Guard Of Honour
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A smartly turned out contingent of the three services on Monday presented a farewell guard of honour to outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saw him off after the guard of honour and farewell meeting with the staff of Prime Minister Office.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip
Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study visit to BISP office
Karachi Kings leave for Islamabad
Governor SBP inaugurates 1st edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary cel ..
Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study visit to BISP office11 minutes ago
-
1st national immigration, welfare policy in its final stages: Dr. Arshad Mahmood36 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House56 minutes ago
-
Bridge collapse and drowning tragedy in IIOJK: four dead, one missing56 minutes ago
-
Lecture on translation significance held at USB56 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims to arrive for Shivratri on March 61 hour ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations1 hour ago
-
IGHDS to distribute over 1000 Ramadan ration bags among needy people1 hour ago
-
140 metric ton garbage lifted in a day: DC1 hour ago
-
Two Suspects Detained in Drug Raid2 hours ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for community policing2 hours ago