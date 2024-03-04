Open Menu

Shehbaz Sees Off Outgoing PM After Farewell, Guard Of Honour

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A smartly turned out contingent of the three services on Monday presented a farewell guard of honour to outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saw him off after the guard of honour and farewell meeting with the staff of Prime Minister Office.

