Shehbaz Serving Pakistan, Imran Busy In Mission Of Creation Of Anarchy: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Shehbaz serving Pakistan, Imran busy in mission of creation of anarchy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday drew a comparison between the activities of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan by sharing pictures of both leaders.

In a tweet, she stated "two pictures and two characters of the construction and destruction of Pakistan".

She said that Khadim-e- Pakistan was busy at China-Pakistan Karot Hydropower project to provide cheap electricity to the people while a person who ruined the national economy for four years and made the people cry over unprecedented inflation was once again on the container.

She remarked that on the one hand, there was a glimpse of the pace of construction and development that lasted from 2013 to 2018, while on the other hand, the person who held sit-in of D-Chowk in the past was again on the march of destruction.

This was the clear difference between those who believed in serving Pakistan and those who spread anarchy and chaos, she maintained.

