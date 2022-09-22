Shehbaz serving people but Imran holding rallies: Ameer Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture (NH&C) Engr Ameer Muqam said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working hard to steer the country out of the current crises, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was holding public rallies without caring for the flood-affected people's plight.

Talking to the media here, he regretted that the PTI chief was least interested in national issues. He said that former prime minister keeps criticising the national institutions. He said it was a pity that Imran Khan, instead of visiting the areas devastated by floods, was doing personal politics. Ameer Muqam said the country had to be governed as per the Constitution and not on the wishes of any person.

To a question, he said that the coalition federal government would complete its constitutional term and the general election would be held on time.

Earlier, the advisor to prime minister attended the 32nd meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, held under its Chairman Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex.

The meeting reviewed performance of attached/ sub-ordinate departments of the Division.

Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, committee members Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Chaudhry Muhammad Hamid Hameed, heads of attached departments and others were present.

The secretary briefed the committee about the functions, performance and future plans of all attached departments in Lahore including Iqbal academy Pakistan, Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, Shakir Ali Museum and urdu Science board.

The NA standing committee chairman expressed satisfaction over performance of the departments and gave recommendations for their betterment.

Ameer Muqam also visited the Iqbal Academy and inspected its various sections.