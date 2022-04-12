UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Abolishes Two Weekly Off Days

Published April 12, 2022

The newly elected Prime Minister has also announced to change the office timings and directed to open the offices at 8 am instead of 10 am.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) Newly elected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday abolished two weekly off days.

Following the PM’s decision, there would be one weekly off in the government offices.

Shehbaz Sharif also announced to change the office timings and the offices would now open at 8am instead of 10am.

The PM also directed to ensure strict monitoring of Sasta Bazaars during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak in order to ensure provision of quality items to the people at reduced rates. He said no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

The PM directed to immediately implement the announcements made regarding increase in pension and minimum wage of twenty-five thousand rupees.

The PM while talking to the staff of PM Office said that they had come to serve the masses and no moment would be wasted. He said honesty, transparency, diligence and hard work were their guiding principles.

