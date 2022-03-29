UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Advises Imran Khan To Learn Sovereignty From Nawaz Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2022 | 11:51 AM

The Opposition leader in the National Assembly said Imran Khan kept lying throughout his tenure.

iSLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th , 2022) Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to learn sovereignty from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as he had turned down the US president’s offer in exchange for halting the nuclear tests.

The Opposition leader criticized PM Imran Khan for the economic turmoil in the country, saying the no-confidence motion is a result of his deeds for what he has done with the country since coming to power in 2018.

He made these remarks at a public rally organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Islamabad against the PTI government. JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman also spoke at the event.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “Imran Khan talks about Riyast-e-Madina but allowed corruption and plundered national wealth, throwing the masses into misery,”.

The Opposition leader in the National Assembly said Imran Khan kept lying throughout his tenure. He raised question, "Are inflation and poverty in the country due to an international conspiracy?".

The PML-N president said that PM Imran Khan should learn "sovereignty" from Nawaz Sharif as he had categorically rejected the US president’s offer in exchange for halting the nuclear experiment.

He said, “Nawaz Sharif conducted six nuclear tests in response to India’s five and told the US president that Pakistan wanted autonomy, however, you [Imran Khan] are selfish,”.

>