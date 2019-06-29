UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Announces Stepping Down As PAC Chairman

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:33 PM

Shehbaz Sharif announces stepping down as PAC chairman

He also announced resigning from election rigging commission.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has announced to step down from the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

When a journalist asked Shehbaz Sharif why he never calls a PAC meeting, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said that his party has decided to nominate Rana Tanveer as the PAC chairman that’s why he never calls a meeting.

He also announced resigning from election rigging commission. He said that the PML-N has decided to make Khawaja Asif as parliamentary leader.

Shehbaz Sharif said that both the leaders will represent PML-N in Rahbar committee.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that it is right of the opposition to launch no confidence movement.

However, he said, the party has not decided about it.

The PML-N had in May nominated party leader Rana Tanveer as the chairman of PAC.

The appointment of new PAC chairman was appointed in a parliamentary meeting of PML-N.

The meeting also decided to make former defence minister Khawaja Asif the party’s parliamentary leader. He was nominated by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and approved by the rest of the meeting’s participants.

MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain was earlier heading a sub-committee of the PAC to review compliance of previous actionable points/PAC directives and PAC reports.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was earlier unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in December, 2018.

