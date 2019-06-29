UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Announces To Step Down From PAC Chairmanship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:40 PM

Shehbaz Sharif announces to step down from PAC chairmanship

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced to quit from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).In this regard, Sharif stated: "It is party's decision, and Rana Tanvir will be the chairman of the PAC

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced to quit from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).In this regard, Sharif stated: "It is party's decision, and Rana Tanvir will be the chairman of the PAC."He said he was bound by the decision of the party, and the party has also decided that PML-N Member of National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Asif will be the parliamentary leader.In his reply to a question by a journalist over convening a meeting of the PAC, he said that he wasn't presiding over the PAC meeting as the party has already forwarded the name of Tanvir to head the body.Furthermore, the PML-N president has also revealed that the opposition has decided to resign from a commission formed to probe the alleged election rigging in the 2018 General Elections."I don't know of any khalai makhloq�Jinns are mentioned in the Holy Quran� We will add the word �muntakhib' in urdu dictionary," he said.

When he was asked whether his party would like an in-house change or midterm elections, the PML-N leader said an in-house change could not recover the country's economy from the disease it has been suffering from."New elections are required for it�We would give high priority to a fresh mandate�The Constitution allows midterm elections," he stated, adding that the opposition had agreed that let the �ladla' get exposed.Shehbaz has recommended Names of two party leaders, including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, for the position and they are likely to represent the PML-N in the commission."Everyone has seen the crippling state of the economy�For the survival and strength of democracy, it is necessary for the political parties to get united," he said, adding that [his party] has good relations with Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman and vowed to further coordinate with him.

