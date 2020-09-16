Shehbaz Sharif apologizes over statement about Motorway gang-rape incident

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has attempted to take credit of Lahore-Motorway while speaking about unfortunate incident of gang-rape at the same motorway.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2020) PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has apologized over what he said on floor of the National Assembly about Motorway gang-rape incident.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said that he was equally painful and devastated like all others on the incident he called “unfortunate”.

He wrote: “Couldn’t properly contextualize my comment during NA speech & it came across as insensitive. I didn’t mean it that way & am sincerely sorry for it.

I’m devastated like all of u on this unfortunate incident. Hope Govt now provides security on Sialkot motorway 4 safety of citizens!,”.

A day earlier, Shehbaz Sharif in his sensational speech on the floor of the National Assembly had said that they built Motorway where unfortunate incident took place.

His statement caused outrage at social media platforms as the people strongly condemned him for taking credit of Motorway while speaking about the horrific gang-rape incident near Lahore Gujjarpura area last week.