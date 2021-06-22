UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Appears Before FIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:15 PM

Shehbaz Sharif appears before FIA

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case of money laundering through a sugar mills owned by the Sharif family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case of money laundering through a sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

A four-member team of the FIA questioned him for more than an hour.

However, the FIA team decided to summon Shehbaz Sharif again as he failed satisfy.

It may be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif had obtained pre-arrest interim bail onMonday (yesterday) from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to avoid the arrest during thehearing today.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Lahore High Court Money Federal Investigation Agency May Muslim Family From Opposition

Recent Stories

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

5 minutes ago

Economic data point to a post-pandemic rebound of ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches corporate i ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

5 minutes ago

Three AUS students win The Christo and Jeanne-Clau ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan , excellent place of doing business: Nige ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.