Shehbaz Sharif appears before FIA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case of money laundering through a sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

A four-member team of the FIA questioned him for more than an hour.

However, the FIA team decided to summon Shehbaz Sharif again as he failed satisfy.

It may be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif had obtained pre-arrest interim bail onMonday (yesterday) from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to avoid the arrest during thehearing today.