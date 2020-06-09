UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Appears Before NAB

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:03 PM

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here in money laundering and assets before income cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here in money laundering and assets before income cases.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted him interim bail till June 17 in the same cases.

The NAB Lahore has also taken stern security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident, whereas a large number of PML-N workers were also gathered outside NAB office and chanted slogans in support of their leader.

