Shehbaz Sharif Appears Before NAB Court In Ramzan Sugar Mills, Ashiana Housing Cases

Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has appeared before accountability court in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Society references

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has appeared before accountability court in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Society references.During the hearing, the court asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) lawyer about the appearance of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz to which, the counsel told that they had taken his physical remand from the court in both cases in yesterday's proceedings.Meanwhile, Shehbaz said that he is being trialed under fake cases despite serving the nation.

I was out of country (London) for medical treatment and came back to face the charges against me, he added.On February 18, accountability court Judge Syed Najmul Hassan had indicted ten suspects including Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scandal.All the accused rejected the charges.

The PMLN president swore to God that the case against him is false and affirmed to bring facts in front of the nation.

End s/Online/TR/FF---------------------------------------AC adjourns hearing of paragon housing society scandal till June 27LAHORE, June 13 (Online): An accountability court has adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing Society scandal against Khawaja brothers until June 27.According to details, Both the brothers and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique were presented before the court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).The court shows anger over delaying in the submission of reference copies by NAB prosecutor and ordered NAB to provide copies to Khawaja brothers before next hearing.While talking to media outside the court, Khawaja Saad Rafique condemned accountability process saying "Only opposition is facing accountability process.""PM Imran's goal is to behead all of his opposition members," he said, "Thier is no expectation from the commission formed by PM."

More Stories From Pakistan

