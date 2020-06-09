UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Appears Before NAB In Assets Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:42 PM

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB in assets case

Shehbaz Sharif who is on bail till June 17 in almost the similar case of corruption had avoided earlier to appear before the anti-graft body.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Shari appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in money laundering and assets before income cases here on Tuesday.

Strict security arrangements were made for his appearance before the anti-graft body at its Thokar Niaz Baig office.

Last week, a LHC division bench allowed him bail till June 17 in almost similar case of corruption.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared before the bench to represent Shehbaz Sharif who had earlier escaped NAB arrest at his Model Town residence.

Previously, he was arrested in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills case in October 2018 and November 2018 respectively. He was apprehended during his appearance before NAB in Saaf Pani Company scam.

