Shehbaz Sharif appoints Jaffar Khan Mandokhel as PML-N Balochistan President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Jaffar Khan Mandokhel as President of PML-N Balochistan.

PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had nominated Jaffar Khan Mandokhel for the office in consultation with the party.

The prime minister congratulated Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, who called on him here, on getting the new responsibility and expressed good wishes for him.

He expressed the hope that Jaffar Khan Mandokhel would organize the PML-N well in Balochistan and run the party affairs in a better way.

Former prime minister and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Minister for education Rana Tanvir Hussain were also present in the meeting.