UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Appoints Jaffar Khan Mandokhel As PML-N Balochistan President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Shehbaz Sharif appoints Jaffar Khan Mandokhel as PML-N Balochistan President

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Jaffar Khan Mandokhel as President of PML-N Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Jaffar Khan Mandokhel as President of PML-N Balochistan.

PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had nominated Jaffar Khan Mandokhel for the office in consultation with the party.

The prime minister congratulated Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, who called on him here, on getting the new responsibility and expressed good wishes for him.

He expressed the hope that Jaffar Khan Mandokhel would organize the PML-N well in Balochistan and run the party affairs in a better way.

Former prime minister and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Minister for education Rana Tanvir Hussain were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim

Recent Stories

European stocks climb after rate decisions

European stocks climb after rate decisions

5 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Natio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Nations’ exhibition at Expo City ..

21 minutes ago
 Employee of CTD dies in accident

Employee of CTD dies in accident

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 8 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 8.74 billion

5 minutes ago
 PSG lose injured Mbappe for first leg of Bayern Ch ..

PSG lose injured Mbappe for first leg of Bayern Champions League tie

4 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly rise after more central bank rate hi ..

Stocks mostly rise after more central bank rate hikes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.