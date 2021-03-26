UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Approaches LHC For Bail In Money Laundering Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:52 PM

Shehbaz Sharif approaches LHC for bail in money laundering case

The PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly has assured the court in his bail plea that he will continue to appear before the trial court in this case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2021) PML-N president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday approached the Lahore High Court for bail in money laundering case.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he had submitted all the relevant record to National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said he was regularly appearing before the court for hearing of the case.

The petitioner said that reference was filed in the court and trial was continuing. He said he was in the jail for last couple of months. He told the court that NAB would not recover anything.

Shehbaz Sharif filed his plea through Advocate Amjad Pervez and made NAB as respondent. He said he would continuously be appearing before the court if granted bail.

He asked the court to grant him bail in the case.

