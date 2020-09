Shehbaz Sharif arrested after LHC rejected interim bail in money laundering case

(@fidahassanain)

A LHC division bench led by Justice Sardar Naeem Ahmad has turned down the interim bail of PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assmbly Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2020) PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested after Lahore High Court rejected his interim bail in money laundering case.

(More to come)