Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after London tour

The PML-N President held important discussions with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in London.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2023) Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from his recent visit to London on Thursday.

During his time in London, Shehbaz Sharif met with his brother, Nawaz Sharif, to discuss Pakistan's political situation and Nawaz Sharif's upcoming return to the country.

During a media interaction in London, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to return to Pakistan on October 21st. He expressed confidence that the people of Pakistan would warmly welcome their leader upon his return.

Shehbaz Sharif also urged party leaders to remain in the country until Nawaz Sharif's arrival on October 21st.