Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In Lahore After Month-long Stay In London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2023 | 04:01 PM

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long stay in London

The sources say Shehbaz Sharif will now oversee the preparations for Nawaz Sharif's return and engage in consultations with other party leaders to facilitate his homecoming.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 19th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Lahore on Tuesday (today) after a month-long stay in London.

The sources said that Shehbaz Sharif would now oversee the preparations for Nawaz Sharif's return and engage in consultations with other party leaders to facilitate his homecoming.

Earlier, he announced the return of his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, to Pakistan during this visit.

Shehbaz Sharif conducted crucial meetings with Nawaz Sharif in London and also participated in various party gatherings.

It's worth noting that Shehbaz Sharif had previously disclosed that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on October 21.

This decision was made during a party meeting chaired by Nawaz Sharif in London, with the intention of leading the party's political campaign for the upcoming elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit London October Muslim

Recent Stories

Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, cla ..

Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, claims ECP

9 minutes ago
 Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian ..

Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian diplomat amidst allegations o ..

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital cus ..

Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital customs transactions in H1 2023: ..

2 hours ago
 UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on co ..

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on core global issues: Munir Akram

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

3 hours ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

8 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

15 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

15 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

16 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan