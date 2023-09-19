Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long stay in London

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 19th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Lahore on Tuesday (today) after a month-long stay in London.

The sources said that Shehbaz Sharif would now oversee the preparations for Nawaz Sharif's return and engage in consultations with other party leaders to facilitate his homecoming.

Earlier, he announced the return of his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, to Pakistan during this visit.

Shehbaz Sharif conducted crucial meetings with Nawaz Sharif in London and also participated in various party gatherings.

It's worth noting that Shehbaz Sharif had previously disclosed that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on October 21.

This decision was made during a party meeting chaired by Nawaz Sharif in London, with the intention of leading the party's political campaign for the upcoming elections.