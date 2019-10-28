Shehbaz Sharif asked to convince Nawaz Sharif for treatment in abroad

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2019) PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has been asked by many to convince his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his treatment abraod, a senior journalist claimed.

Shehbaz Sharif, senior journalist Ansar Abbasi said, was approached by many people that he should convince his ailing brother former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his treatment. Shehbaz Sharif talked to his brother for his treatment abroad but Nawaz Sharif did not respond.

According to the reports, Nawaz Sharif's mother, sister-in-law and another lady was brought to Services Hospital to convince him to go abroad for his treatment. At least three time, Nawaz sharif was asked for his treatmente abroad in very short span of time, they said.

They further said that when Nawaz Sharif was admitted to Services Hospital he was asked to move his bail plea on medical grounds but he refused but later Shehbaz Sharif filed the petition before the Islamabad High Court.

The journalist also revealed that Nawaz Sharif had been suffering from multple dieseases and he would not be admitted to Sharif Medicl Complex as his treatment would be done at Services Hospital He claimed that the family of Nawaz Sharif also decided to get his medicl treatment from the government's medical board.

It may be mentioned here that Junaid Safdar reached Services Hospital to inquire after his grandfather while his mother Maryam Nawaz was already there in the Services Hospital for his treatment.