Shehbaz Sharif asks PM Imran to resign in order to provide relief to public

(@FahadShabbir)

The PML-N President has said that PTI government has done bombardment of inflation on the public as petrol is available at Rs146, sugar at 160 and power tariffs have also been increased.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tender resignation in order to provide immediate relief to already suffering people of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said that if Imran Khan cannot control prices of flour, sugar, ghee, medicines, electricity, gas and petrol then he can resign from the office of prime minister.

He also criticized the PTI government for increasing power tariff, terming it as bombardment of inflation on the public.

The resignation demand by Shehbaz Sharif came after the government increased POL prices and power tariff and failed to control sugar crisis which is now available at Rs 160 to Rs 200.

According to the notification, the new price of petrol would be Rs 145.82 per litre against the current rate of Rs 137.79 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been enhanced by Rs 8.14 per litre and will now cost Rs142.62 per litre.

On the other hand, National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) ratified the government’s decision to increase the price of electricity paving way for increase in the basic price of electricity.

The NEPRA decided to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.68 paisa for domestic consumers and Rs 1.39 paisa for commercial and industrial consumers.