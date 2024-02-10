Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Calls On Asif Zardari To Form Government; Contacts MQM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met with former President Asif Ali Zardari here.

Shehbaz Sharif conveyed Nawaz Sharif's message on forming a coalition government. The two leaders met at the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's house. Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present during the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif met Asif Ali Zardari after receiving the task of negotiating with political leaders to form a coalition government. Shahbaz Sharif also conveyed the message of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in his meeting with Asif Zardari. On this occasion, both parties agreed to work together and hold meetings for government formation.

During the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif also contacted MQM Coordination Committee leader Khalid Maqbool by telephone and invited him to come to Lahore.

