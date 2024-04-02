Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Casts His Vote In Senate Election

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif cast his vote on Tuesday in the Senate election held at the Parliament House.

Pakistan Muslim League leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also cast their vote.

In the election, Mehmoodul Hassan of the Pakistan People's Party is contesting for the general seat, while Muhammad Ishaq Dar of the PML-N is in the run for the technocrat seat.

Contesting for the two seats on behalf of the Sunni Ittehad Council are Farzand Hussain and Raja Ansar Mehmood.

