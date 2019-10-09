UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Chairs Party Meeting

Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:48 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the senior party leadership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the senior party leadership.

Current political situation in the country was discussed, besides taking up the matter of party's participation in the march announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

Senators Raja Zafarul Haq and Pervaiz Rasheed, Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam, Rana Tanvir, Pervez Malik, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Muhammad Zuabir and others attended the meeting.

Later, talking to the media, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the party during the meeting expressed concern over inflation in the country.

He said the party had completed its consultation on the march's participation in its meeting.

