Shehbaz Sharif Claims He Was Offered Premiership Before General Elections Of 2018

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Shehbaz Sharif claims he was offered premiership before General Elections of 2018

PML_N President who is also Opposition Leader in National Assembly says that two journalists approached him with the message that whether he wanted to become Prime Minister , claiming that powerful circles also discussed the names of potential candidates for the cabinet.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2020) Former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif claimed that he was offered premiership just a month before the General Elections 2018 here on Thursday.

Shehbaz Sharif said that two senior journalists approached him with a message to become prime minister in the new cabinet. He expressed these views in an interview to a local urdu daily in Lahore. PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the powerful circles also discussed with him the Names of potential candidates for their inclusion in the cabinet.

Talking about his relationship with PML_Q leadership, Shehbaz Sharif said that his relations with Chaudharies were neutral.

However, he ruled out the possibility of joint political strategy with them as yet.

He stated that there was no feelings of enmity between them. To a question that whether he returned to Pakistan from London under any deal, he said that he came to know that international flights were being suspended due to Coronavirus, called Nawaz Sharif and told him that he was leaving to Pakistan. He rejected the impression of any deal regarding his return back to Pakistan. However, he said that he was approached by two journalists regarding his nomination for premiership.

