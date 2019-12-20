UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Blast Near Pak-Afghan Border

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

Shehbaz Sharif condemns blast near Pak-Afghan border

Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday has strongly condemned the blast in Landi Kotal

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday has strongly condemned the blast in Landi Kotal.In a statement, the PML-N leader has expressed pride over the Pakistan Army soldiers for sacrificing their lives for the motherland.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the four injured officers who are under treatment in hospital.On Thursday, one officer was martyred while four others sustained injuries in a landmine blast that occurred near the Pak-Afghan border in Landi Kotal.According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident took place during fencing along the Pak-Afghan border.

