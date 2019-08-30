UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Human Rights Violations In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:55 PM

Shehbaz Sharif condemns human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the 26-day long lockdown, curfew and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement on Friday, he said India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris with its oppression.

Despite all the brutalities of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the freedom of Kashmiris was writing on the wall, he added.

Every cruelty of Modi was bringing the time of freedom closer for people of Occupied Kashmir and defeat of India was inevitable, he remarked.

He said Modi would be put on trial for war crimes for his inhumane and brutal acts against Kashmiris.

Modi proved himself to be the killer of humanity and history would remember him as a cruel butcher who shed blood of innocent people, he added.

The PMLN President said Kashmir would prove to be a graveyard of those who illegally occupied the land of Kashmiris.

He said Modi had divided the world into those who stand with justice and those who were pursuing injustice.

Shehbaz Sharif said India could not merge Occupied Kashmir into it illegally.

Kashmir would be the last nail in the coffin of arrogant Indian rulers, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

