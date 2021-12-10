UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Torture On Party Leaders, Workers In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:14 PM

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, workers in Karachi

His condemnation comes at the moment when Prime Minister Imran Khan is inaugurating Green Line Bus Service which the PML-N leaders had decided a day before to inaugurate symbolically in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif condemned the torture on party leaders and workers in Karachi.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it was unfortunately that the party leaders and workers were assaulted when they were symbolically inaugurating Green Line Metro Track in Karachi.

He stated that Baton charge was conducted on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader demanded action against the culprits under the law.

His statement came when Prime Minster is inaugurating the Green Line Bus service today. Governor Sindh Dr Imran Ismail while talking to media along with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Karachi said that the PPP government in Sindh had not provided a single bus to Karachi in the past 13 years.

It may be mentioned here that PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Zubair and others reached Green Line on Thursday to symbolically inaugurate the Green Line Bus Service in Karachi. The PML-N leaders said that it was their project as they launched it but the PTI was going to inaugurate it.

In response to the PML-N criticism, Minister for Planning Asad Umar had said that credit was of the PTI which completed the project, though; it was introduced by the PML-N. He condemned the PML-N leaders move to symbolically inaugurate it.

