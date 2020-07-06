UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Death Of Ayatullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:36 PM

President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and leader of opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Ayatullah Durrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and leader of opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Ayatullah Durrani.

In a statement, he said Ayatullah was a soldier of democracy and a sincere person.

He rendered precious services for democracy, Pakistan, for rights of Balochistan and welfare of people, he added.

Shehbaz prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

