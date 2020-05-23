Shehbaz Sharif condoles loss of lives in plane crash

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has expressed heartfelt condolence over the loss of lives in plane crash incident.

In his message, he said "I am heartbroken over the loss of precious human lives in PIA aircraft crash.

" He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.