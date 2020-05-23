UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Loss Of Lives In Plane Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:22 AM

Shehbaz Sharif condoles loss of lives in plane crash

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has expressed heartfelt condolence over the loss of lives in plane crash incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has expressed heartfelt condolence over the loss of lives in plane crash incident.

In his message, he said "I am heartbroken over the loss of precious human lives in PIA aircraft crash.

" He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PIA

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

56 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

56 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.