UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Condoles With Abid Sher Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Shehbaz Sharif condoles with Abid Sher Ali

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Abid Sher Ali and offered condolence on the demise of his wife.

He expressed sorrow with the family and prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to rest the departed soul in peace.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif also visited the residence of Talal Chaudhry and condoled withhim on the demise of his mother.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Abid Sher Ali Wife Talal Chaudhry Muslim Family

Recent Stories

Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of ..

28 minutes ago

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

40 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

1 hour ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.