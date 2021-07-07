Shehbaz Sharif condoles with Abid Sher Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Abid Sher Ali and offered condolence on the demise of his wife.

He expressed sorrow with the family and prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to rest the departed soul in peace.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif also visited the residence of Talal Chaudhry and condoled withhim on the demise of his mother.