ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :President Muslim League (N) and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and expressed grief over the passing away of his elder brother Sheikh Rafiq Qamar.

He expressed grief and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude and equanimity.