Shehbaz Sharif confirms parliamentarians' meeting with Army Chief ahead of APC

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Chief says that there is no bar in sharing now when it is all public that a meeting between parliamentarians and Army Chief General Bajwa was held ahead of All Parties Conference in Islamabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif confirmed meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa ahead of All Parties Conference (APC) on Tuesday.

“I think there is no bar in sharing this when it is all public that a meeting between parliamentarians and the army chief was held before APC,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He said: “Gilgit Baltistan was discussed,”.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif said that PTI government was suppressing PML-N and decisions taken during APC would be implemented at any cost.

A LHC division bench was hearing the bail matter of PML-N Chief Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif personally appeared before the Lahore High Court and the latest reports said that he had appeared again today before the bench.

Previously, Shehbaz Sharif secured interim bail till Sept 22 (today) in money laundering case pleading the court that the NAB could arrest him in assets beyond means and money laundering cases. The Opposition leader had also stated that anti-corruption watchdog had prepared the case with malicious intentions as he has been declaring his assets regularly.

The court had earlier issued arrest warrants for Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and his daughter Rabia Imran over continuous absence in money laundering case. Nusrat Shehbaz and Rabia Imran were due before an accountability court on Sept 29 at every cost.

“This PTI government is doing nothing but taking revenge,” said Shehbaz Sharif while talking to the reporters on occasion of his appearance before the high court.

He said: “ I have always served the people of Punjab with sincerity,”.

The PML-N Chief also went on to say that Chief Financial Officer of Sharif family Muhammad Usman laundered money for the Shehbaz family.

Muhammad Usman started working for the Sharif family in 2005 at Ramzan Sugar Mills for Rs 90,000 per month. In 2006, the Nawaz family acquired Hudaibiya Engineering from the Shehbaz family and in 2007, the Shehbaz family made more companies, including the Sharif Feed Mill, to expand their business.

The bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and his sons were used for foreign remittances and loans. On the direction of Salman, Waqar Trading Company made fake foreign remittances of Rs 600 million.

The entire amount was transferred to Salman Shehbaz’s personal account via cheque but it is not known where Salman receives his money from, the NAB had said.