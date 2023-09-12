Shehbaz Sharif confirms return of his brother Nawaz Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N president says Nawaz Sharif is set to arrive in Pakistan on October 21.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 12nd, 2023) In a significant development, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the anticipated return date of his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ahead of the upcoming elections to spearhead the party's political campaign within the country.

According to Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif is set to arrive in Pakistan on October 21. This revelation follows a gathering of the PML-N's senior leadership, presided over by Nawaz himself, in London.

Nawaz Sharif, who has been residing in London since November 2019 due to health-related concerns, faced a lifetime disqualification by the Supreme Court in 2017 for not disclosing a receivable salary.