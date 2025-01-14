Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Nawaf Salam On Election As Lebanon PM
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Nawaf Salam on his election as the Prime Minister of Lebanon.
The prime minister, in a social media post on his X timeline, said that Pakistan valued its ties with Lebanon and looked forward to working with Salam to deepen Pak-Lebanon cooperation.
Nawaf Salam, the president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, has been named as Lebanon's new prime minister after two-thirds of the 128 members of parliament nominated him for the post.
