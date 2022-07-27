UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Shehbaz Sharif contradicted Imran Khan's claim of Russia offering oil to Pakistan on reduced rate; however, accepted to have received offer of wheat from the country which was being mulled.

Calling the PTI leader a "foreign stooge and agent", he questioned why the Election Commission did not yet decide his party's foreign funding case, involving the funds received from Israel and India.

"Did anyone take a suo motu notice despite the passage of eight years?" he asked.

He said the PTI government's focus was to target the opposition while overlooking its own corruption scandals and criminal negligence.

Even the former prime minister's sister was quietly given an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) through the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in the case of her undeclared assets, he added.

Calling for an immediate need to control the situation, the prime minister without naming Imran khan said a "blue-eyed" got unprecedented support from the institutions but despite that he failed to deliver.

Shehbaz Sharif said the inflation swelled during the past three months as the oil and gas prices were beyond their control and assured that they were striving to rectify the economy.

"But he (Imran Khan) is propagating that Pakistan is about to become another Sri Lanka. This is narcissism," he remarked.

He recalled that in 2014, Imran Khan had planned an attack on the parliament, provoked the people for civil disobedience, and also led to the postponement of the Chinese president's visit (to Pakistan).

He said Shahazad Akbar wrote to the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency for inquiry against him (Shehbaz Sharif) but could not prove any corruption. However, Imran Khan got the cabinet's approval for an agreement with the NCA after the agency recovered 190 million Pounds.

Referring to the ongoing flood situation in different parts of the country, the prime minister said the government was alive to the plight of those having the loss of lives and property.

He said with the collaboration of provincial governments, the Federal Government was contributing to the relief efforts through the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority).

He told the House that the government would ensure the implementation of the relief package announced by it. A meeting would be held on the subject on Thursday to take more decisions to provide relief, he added.

