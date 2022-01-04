UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Could Face Indictment In Current Year: Adviser

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability & Interior Shahzad Akbar Monday said that opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif could face indictment in current year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Shehbaz Sharif always tried and used different tactics for delaying the cases which were registered against him.

He said there were solid evidences and witnesses present against Shehbaz Sharif cases.

The advisor said Shehbaz Sharif was bound to bring his elder brother Nawaz Sharif back to the country but he did not do so till date.

He said Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad after Shehbaz Sharif submitted an affidavit in the court that he would bring his brother back in case the former did not return.

