Shehbaz Sharif criticizes PM Khan for playing down political conversation in Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has strongly criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for playing down political conversation in the country.

Taking to Twitter, “Shehbaz Sharif wrote, One thing that IK has pulled off to near perfection is the trivialisation of political conversation in the country.

His aim has only been to distract attention from his mega governance failures & corrupt practices that have darkened life & God-forbid, future of our 220M people, ”.

On Monday, a UK court allowed an appeal of National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom and ordered to unfreeze accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his son suleman Shehbaz. Pakistani government in 2019 had requested the UK authorities to conduct investigation on the bank accounts and sources of income of both Shehbaz Sharif and Suleman Shehhbaz.