Shehbaz Sharif Criticizes PTI Govt Over Damage To PIA

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:31 PM

Shehbaz Sharif criticizes PTI govt over damage to PIA

PML- N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has also targeted Aviation Minister’s statement about pilots’ licenses, pointing out that CAA has confirmed that these licenses are genuine.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that PTI government damaged Pakistan International Airline (PIA) here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif did strong criticism on PTI government, saying that its ill-considered actions caused huge damage to PIA and inflicted heavy loss of billions of rupees from the national exchequer.

He wrote: “CAA's confirmation that all pilot licenses issued by it are genuine is a charge sheet against the PTI govt. Through their ill-considered actions, they have damaged PIA & inflicted heavy loss of billions of rupees on the exchequer in addition to bringing a bad name to the country!,”.

PPP leader Nafisa Shah also questioned the statement of Aviation Minister about PIA pilots which had led to colossal damage to Pakistan’s aviation.

She asked for accountability of for loss to the country.

She wrote: “Today, I raised the issue of Aviation Ministers fake statement on PIA pilots which has led to colossal damage to Pakistan's aviation. There must be accountability for the irreparable loss to the country,”.

In May, at least 97 people were killed after an Airbus A320 passenger airliner crashed into a residential neighbourhood while on approach to the airport in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

At least two male passengers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 from the eastern city of Lahore to Karachi survived the crash on Friday.

