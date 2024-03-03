Shehbaz Sharif Delivers Balance Speech: Tarar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar on Sunday commended the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for delivering a well-balanced speech in the National Assembly.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s address encompassed various crucial aspects of internal politics, including fostering friendly relations with other nations, and emphasized the significance of the 'Charter of Democracy'.
Shehbaz Sharif's speech also touched upon key economic recovery measures and initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities, particularly workers and farmers.
