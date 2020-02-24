Shehbaz Sharif drawing salary from parliament but not working: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is drawing salary from the parliament but he is not working

ISLAMABD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is drawing salary from the parliament but he is not working.Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan asked in her tweet on Monday that why Shahbaz Sharif is not returning to the country and is rather giving statements while sitting abroad.The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan is operationalizing the industry which was shut down during the last government's tenure.

People are well aware of the industries closed during the PML-N regime, she remarked.The Special Assistant said suggestions about solution to the problems by those who have plunged people into quagmire of issues is a joke with the nation.