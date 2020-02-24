UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Drawing Salary From Parliament But Not Working: Dr. Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 03:01 PM

Shehbaz Sharif drawing salary from parliament but not working: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is drawing salary from the parliament but he is not working

ISLAMABD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is drawing salary from the parliament but he is not working.Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan asked in her tweet on Monday that why Shahbaz Sharif is not returning to the country and is rather giving statements while sitting abroad.The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan is operationalizing the industry which was shut down during the last government's tenure.

People are well aware of the industries closed during the PML-N regime, she remarked.The Special Assistant said suggestions about solution to the problems by those who have plunged people into quagmire of issues is a joke with the nation.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Firdous Ashiq Awan From Government Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 830 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Kor ..

10 minutes ago

13 arrested; five Kg narcotics, eight weapons seiz ..

10 minutes ago

Whopping plantation imperative to combat environme ..

10 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) ach ..

9 minutes ago

PSL Matches:Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) ..

10 minutes ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales decline by 11% in 7 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.