Shehbaz Sharif Due Before NAB Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:47 AM

Shehbaz Sharif due before NAB today

NAB has already warned PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif that law will take its due course if he does not cooperate with the state institution.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) PML- N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is due before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to explain sources of his income and assets beyond means.

NAB had directed him to appear before it on Wednesday (today), with a clear warning that the law ould take its due course if he did not turn up and cooperate with state institution.

“Serious action would be taken against Shehbaz Sharif if he did not cooperate with NAB and did not turn up on Wednesday,” the sources said while talking to UrduPoint.

“The law has the right to take its due course in case of non-cooperation on part of Shehbaz Sharif with state institution,” they further said.

He was due before NAB on Friday but could not appear before it, citing his illness as his major reason for non-appearance.

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar had said that Shehbaz Sharif was seriously ill as his immunity system was weak due to Cancer, and therefore, he was unable to appear before it.

“Shehbaz Sharif will appear before NAB soon after as this Coronavirus pandemic gets over,” said Tarar while criticizing NAB that they could not approve even a single rupee corruption for last two years.

On other hand, PML-N leaders demanded the NAB to show live question-answer session with their party leader Shehbaz Sharif. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi—the former Prime Minister—also quoted the observation of SC that NAB either was incompetent or dishonest.

“Why Shehbaz Sharif is being summoned again despite that he has already submitted record of his income and expenditure?,” he asked.

