Shehbaz Sharif dupes 'National Govt' allusion after impending failure of no-confidence move: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday said the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was duping out the allusion of "National Government" after sensing his impending failure in no-confidence motion.

The Minister of State took to Twitter for slamming the Opposition Leader, She wrote, "There is no continuity in his words, hopes, they (opposition parties coalition-- PDM) are fooling each other.""History is full of their deceits and betrayals of pledge. In the so-called alliance of these losing parties, everyone knows that the other is a deceiver."