Shehbaz Sharif elected as Leader of House in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday elected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as Leader of the House, who secured 174 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members boycotted the election process, citing concerns on an international conspiracy in the regime change plot.

Member Panel of Chairpersons Ayaz Sadiq, while announcing the result, said, "Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes and declared to have been elected as the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

" He said no vote was polled in the favour of the PTI candidate Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Ayaz Sadiq asked Shehbaz Sharif to take the Prime Minister's chair in the House.

Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the unanimous candidate of the parliamentary parties, including PPPP, PML-N, BAP, MQM, BNP-Mengal, ANP, MMAP and independent candidates in the 341-seat House (excluding a seat that fell vacant due to demise of MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai) for the slot of Prime Minister.