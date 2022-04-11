UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Elected As Leader Of House In NA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Shehbaz Sharif elected as Leader of House in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday elected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as Leader of the House, who secured 174 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members boycotted the election process, citing concerns on an international conspiracy in the regime change plot.

Member Panel of Chairpersons Ayaz Sadiq, while announcing the result, said, "Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes and declared to have been elected as the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

" He said no vote was polled in the favour of the PTI candidate Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Ayaz Sadiq asked Shehbaz Sharif to take the Prime Minister's chair in the House.

Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the unanimous candidate of the parliamentary parties, including PPPP, PML-N, BAP, MQM, BNP-Mengal, ANP, MMAP and independent candidates in the 341-seat House (excluding a seat that fell vacant due to demise of MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai) for the slot of Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Awami National Party Shah Mehmood Qureshi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Muslim

Recent Stories

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

49 minutes ago
 Balochistan ombudsman warns strict action against ..

Balochistan ombudsman warns strict action against women harassment

1 minute ago
 Capital's air quality revives healthy after persis ..

Capital's air quality revives healthy after persistent decline in vehicular emis ..

1 minute ago
 Court adjourns Paragon City reference hearing till ..

Court adjourns Paragon City reference hearing till April 27

1 minute ago
 Efforts underway for uplift of merged tribal areas ..

Efforts underway for uplift of merged tribal areas: President

1 minute ago
 Putin, Nehammer to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis at Clo ..

Putin, Nehammer to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis at Closed-Door Talks on Monday - Kre ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.