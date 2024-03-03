Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Elected Prime Minister Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Shehbaz Sharif elected Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan here on Sunday after 201 lawmakers in the National Assembly voted in his favor.

According to the results announced by the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Shehbaz Sharif obtained 201 votes, while his opponent Omar Ayub Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council secured 92 votes.

The Speaker officially declared Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Following this declaration, he extended a request to Shehbaz Sharif to take the chair of the Leader of the House/Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

The election for the prime minister was conducted through the division of the House.

