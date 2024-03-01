Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Ayaz Sadiq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Prime Minister-Designate Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for winning the election of Speaker National Assembly with a thumping majority.

In a statement, Shehbaz Sharif who is the President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), said that Ayaz Sadiq has set a unique example of victory as Speaker NA for the third time, adding that he is an experienced and senior politician.

He said that Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will play an active role in promotion of democratic values in the country.