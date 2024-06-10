Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Felicitates Modi On Swearing In As Indian Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:19 PM

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Narendra Modi as he took the oath of the office of the Prime Minister of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Narendra Modi as he took the oath of the office of the Prime Minister of India.

"Felicitations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

Modi was sworn in as Indian PM on Sunday for a third term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the general election with 293 seats - a much lower margin than predicted, contrary to the 234 seats won by the opposition.

In response, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for your good wishes".

Related Topics

India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Narendra Modi Alliance Sunday Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

10 minutes ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

11 minutes ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

10 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

13 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

11 minutes ago
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

13 minutes ago
 Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% ..

Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts norma ..

Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman

13 minutes ago
 PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's touri ..

PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector

11 minutes ago
 PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at politi ..

PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif

13 minutes ago
 Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate enco ..

Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate encounters

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan