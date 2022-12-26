UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Felicitates Nepal's New PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Nepal's new PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on assuming the office of the prime minister of Nepal.

"Heartiest felicitations to Rt Hon'ble Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on becoming Prime Minister of Nepal," he said in a tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Nepal enjoyed cordial relations as regional partners and expressed the desire to work with the new Nepalese prime minister.

"I look forward to working with him to further strengthen our bilateral ties and regional cooperation," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

